If you're in the mood for some vicarious traveling, you need to check out Gunna's latest release.

Weeks after dropping the "Blindfold" visual with Lil Baby, the Atlanta rapper returns with the official video for "Sun Came Out," a track from the deluxe version of Wunna. It chronicles Gunna's pre-pandemic travels to Australia, where he meets with fans, performs a massive show, and soaks up the sun at the famous Rainbow Sea Container.

There's a spontaneous, behind-the-scenes feel throughout the video, as it appears to have been primarily shot on a phone. Visual effects, striking backgrounds, and hip-hop cameos keep the clip interesting and cohesive.

Check out the "Sun Came Out" visual above.

Gunna is now reportedly working on the sequel to his and Lil Baby's Drip Harder. He teased the release earlier this month when previewing the "Blindfold" video, writing, "@lilbaby_1 I think it’s time for a Dripharder2?!?!"