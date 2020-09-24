North London rhymer GBNGA has just dropped his latest feel-good tune ready to help us see out the back-end of summer. Titled "Sleep", this UK garage bubbler goes out to all the ravers inside.

Bringing feet-stomping vibes to the track, GBNGA's choppy, catchy flow weaves through Jack Marlow's drum-heavy production to great effect. The accompanying visuals, directed by FENCES, capture the city of London perfectly: merging different influences into the edit, we see what goes on with his loved ones, friends on the estate, and vibes in the dance. "Sleep" follows a consistent number of drops from GBNGA recently, including 2019's trappy slow-jam "Civilian", and his feel-good energy is much-needed.

"I wrote 'Sleep' based on how I was missing someone during lockdown," said GBNGA. "I was thinking about how I couldn't get to where they are right now, but it was the case of 'home is where the heart is'; I want to lay with you and sleep."

Watch the video for "Sleep" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.