Drake and some of his closest OVO Sound cohorts have paid tribute to Dolla Bill, a former OVO affiliate who recently passed away to unspecified causes.

"Known you for so many years and since day one you came around with a smile and positive words for me and your main priority was ALWAYS your family and the guys," Drake wrote alongside an old photo of the two of them together. "You will be missed dearly brother RIP DOLLA BILL." In an Instagram Story, he shared a picture of Dolla Bill and his son posing with an OVO chain.

Chubbs, who has been referred to as Drake's "muscle," penned a tribute on his Instagram, too. "I'm gonna miss you brother," he wrote. "Your loyalty is unmatched I can never repay you for giving me a way out when nobody else wanted to. I took that and had enough bread to go see Drizzy when the opportunity came. I owe you so much. Your son is my son!! I hate we can't grow old together. I can write for days but you know what I'm saying. I love you bro."

Baka, otherwise known as Baka Not Nice, also shared a brief tribute to Dolla Bill. "Love you brother nlongtalking rest easy see you when I get there," he wrote in all-caps.

Dolla Bill's graphic design company Dreamwork has worked with Drake and OVO on numerous occasions throughout the years.