It's safe to say that DaBaby won't be voting for Donald Trump this November.

In a post on his Instagram, DaBaby shared a screenshot of a text message he received from what appears to be the Trump campaign. "Reply YES to Join Trump and receive important messages," the unknown five-digit number told him.

"FUCK Y'ALL," he replied, rather succinctly.

He was swiftly met with, "Donald J Trump For President: You have been unsubscribed and will not receive any more messages."

In the caption for the post, DaBaby added, "Who gave bruh nem my number?"

Back in August, DaBaby endorsed Kanye West for President in a brief tweet.

"Ima let y'all finish," he wrote, "But you got me fucked up you think I ain't voting for Ye."

Kanye welcomed the endorsement with welcome arms, perhaps because it's one of the very few he's received, but it's unclear if DaBaby was genuine in his intentions to vote for 'Ye. It is worth mentioning that YG has indicated he's throwing support behind President West, too, however. In multiple interviews this year, he has said he will vote for 'Ye, although as with DaBaby it's difficult to parse how sincere he is.

DaBaby's comments come just after the release of his latest music video, "Pick Up" featuring Quavo.