It appears that Cardi B has plenty of suitors now that she’s newly single.

On Wednesday night, the Bronx rapper held a live session on her OnlyFans account, where she further addressed her split from Offset, according to Us Weekly. “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave,” she told her subscribers.

“I didn't wait until he cheated on me again,” she continued. “I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

She also shared that she doesn’t plan on dating anytime soon, saying that she could “rebirth” herself if she wants to and “could date any man I want.” She added, “My DMs are flooded," and that she doesn't want to date because she's "so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

News of the couple's separation emerged earlier this month after the pair had been married for three years. Cardi filed for divorce in Atlanta, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” She’s also seeking joint custody of her and Offset’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture after initially filing for primary custody. Cardi and Offset are due in court on Nov. 4.

During her OnlyFans live event, Cardi also addressed her relationship with Offset, saying that she doesn’t “have a bad relationship with my baby father. At all.” She continued, “I don't have no hatred towards him. And I don't wish him nothing bad and I know that he feels the same way about me.”

Cardi previously opened up about the separation on Instagram Live, where she revealed that she is “not hurt” about calling it quits. “I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear,” she said.

The pair secretly wed in 2017, and briefly broke up in December 2018 after rumors surfaced that the Migos member had cheated. They reconciled the following year before Cardi filed for divorce this month.