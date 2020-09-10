Cardi B has shared part one of a behind-the-scenes featurette detailing the extensive creative work behind her and Megan Thee Stallion's blockbuster "WAP" video, which is now nearing 200 million views on YouTube following its premiere in August.

The nine-minute video starts with an insider's look at choreography rehearsals in Los Angeles on July 3. From there, fans are given a glimpse at the "WAP" set being built, as well as Megan warning Cardi of a snake that's "big as shit."

Later, Offset drops by the production, notably rocking a David Bowie x Glass Spider Tour t-shirt.

A full month after its release, "WAP" remains a Billboard Hot 100 mainstay and is currently at No. 2 on the chart behind BTS' "Dynamite." During a recent appearance on the Kyle and Jackie O Show, Cardi recalled the annoyance of being tasked with recording an edited version of the immediately iconic collab.

"The people who the song bothers are usually conservatives or fake religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," Cardi said. "So to other people, it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it's really normal. … It's for adults, like, fuck it."

Revisit the "WAP" video, directed by Colin Tilley and produced by Boy in the Castle, below: