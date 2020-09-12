Boosie Badazz was finally able to shake "Mark Zuckenburger" and find his way back on to Instagram.

On Friday, Boosie took to Twitter where he announced his return to Instagram by asking The Shade Room to promote his new account.

"THE SHADEROOM CAN U TELL EVERYBODY FOLLOW MY NEW INSTAGRAM PAGE @boosienewig," the rapper tweeted. "I’m baaaaaccckkk"

This marks the end of Boosie's documented struggle to get back on Instagram. Last month, Boosie Badazz had his account terminated and was banned from Instagram for several conduct violations—including using his page to promote OnlyFans users through his "Boosie's Baddies" campaign and having nude guests on his IG Live sessions.

After being banned from the site, Boosie sent out several videos in which he begged the Facebook CEO to give back his account. While doing this, he called Mark Zuckerberg "Mark Zuckenbuger" and offered the multibillionaire $100,000 lift his ban. Finally, Boosie conceded to the fact that he wouldn't get his original account back and decided to create a new page.