Big Sean has released the visual for his track "ZTFO" off his latest album Detroit 2, which hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after a stellar first week.

Staying true to its name, the visuals for "ZTFO" feel very zenned out as Big Sean literally levitates throughout most of the video. He's not just hovering physically either; Sean Don's also floating over the beat, with Travis Scott ad-libs seasoning the track in the background. (He also brought a floaty element to his inventive Fallon performance.) Other tracks off the album that got visual treatments were "Don Life," "Body Language," and "Harder Than My Demons."

"ZTFO" was one of the standout tracks on the loaded Detroit 2. First week numbers showed that the heavily anticipated sequel project earned 103,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. ending in the week of Sept. 10. D2 notably beat out 6ix9ine's TattleTales for the top spot, with that project sliding down the charts after low sales, finishing at No. 4 at the end of the week. After learning Detroit 2 would be going No. 1, Sean took to Twitter to share his gratitude to his fans and everyone who has rode with him up to this point.

Watch Big Sean's enlightened visuals for "ZTFO" up top.

On Thursday Sean also let his fans know he agrees with the Kanye West-fueled conversation about major labels giving artists sketchy contracts. "People act like you asking for the World when you demand to get paid what you earned, owed and deserve!!!" began his tweet.