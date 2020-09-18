Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar’s debut LP, The Liz Tape has arrived via Griselda Records.

Heralded as the First Lady of Griselda, the MC’s latest effort features guest appearances from Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher. The LP also boasts production from DJ Premier, 808 Mafia, Camoflauge Monk, and more.

“I never wanted to be in a box,” Caesar told Complex in a recent interview. “I think that’s why Westside Gunn thought I was such a good addition, because I can rap over both. I can ride a southern beat, and I can still spit when it comes to that gritty sound. I just wanted to shut people up and let them know that I rap-rap.”

Stream The Liz Tape below or on Apple Music.

Caesar has dedicated her new project to DJ Shay, who passed away on Aug. 19. She was signed in 2009 by Shay, the person who was responsible for laying the groundwork for the Griselda sound and developing Gunn, Benny, and Conway.

In advance of The Liz Tape's release, Caesar shared the video for her song “Simply Done” with Benny.