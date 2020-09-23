EA Sports continues the Madden 21 rollout by releasing a music video for Anderson .Paak's "Cut Em In" featuring Rick Ross.

For the visual, Anderson and Rozay return to high school where they try to make it through the day without ruining their chance to cross the graduation stage. To do this, the pair have to complete their daily curriculum as well as evade mishaps. This quest to get to the finish line is mirrored by the song's lyrics.

"Growing up with nothing, you're labeled impatient," Ross raps. "But once the Boss made it, you're labeled amazing/Meticulous with words, such a force of nature/I don't want to seem absurd, but that boy's a gangster."

"Cut Em In" also continues the run Hit-Boy is having this year—following Nas' King's Disease and Big Sean's Detroit 2—as he provided the song's beat.

The single appears on EA Sports' Madden 21 soundtrack, which dropped the same day as the game, Aug. 28.

The video for "Cut Em In" debuted via a Twitch event during which Quavo and the Chargers' Derwin James went head-to-head in Madden 21.

Watch the video for Anderson .Paak's "Cut Em In" featuring Rick Ross above.