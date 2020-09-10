September was heavy. The pandemic’s second wave that we have long been avoiding is here and the world is still reeling from the unjust grand jury decision for Breonna Taylor. In addition to this, one of Canada’s most prominent hip-hop artists has been at the center of an extremely disturbing story. Details are continuing to emerge about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot and as more allegations are confirmed, some fans are grappling with the age-old conflict of separating the artist from their art. There isn’t a concrete consensus on this, but this month Canadian artists released a new wave of deeply personal tracks that marry art to identity. At such a critical time, it’s important to consciously consider how supporting an artist, in any capacity, endorses their actions. Here are the top tracks from Canadian artists this month.