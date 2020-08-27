T-Pain has appeared to address some of the recent criticisms that Akon had about his career and how he felt that Pain could have been more successful he hadn't pigeon-holed himself as an "urban" artist.

"I think one of the major reasons is that T-Pain never left the hood. He just confined his music to urban music... That was it. I saw T-Pain as another me, to be able to cross outside of urban. Go into pop, go into EDM, go into Latin—I still think 'til this day he still can do it," Akon said during an interview with VladTV.

"You and I know better than anybody, urban audiences aren't loyal," he added "Every year there's a new n*gga. Every year. So, you gotta take full advantage, maximize your urban presence, and then right as that side n*gga come in, you exit... Hip hop, it's a [stick] and move. It don't stick around long enough unless you continue to reinvent yourself."

On Wednesday, T-Pain took to Twitter where he seemingly addressed the criticism, despite never mentioning Akon by name. "The very ppl that held me back is tellin y’all how I could’ve been bigger," he tweeted.

T-Pain added that he has no malice in his heart, and that he's not going to allow his past to control his future.

Related to moving forward, Pain appeared on the song "Count The People" alongside Jacob Collier and Jessie Reyez.

He recently purchased his first office building as well.