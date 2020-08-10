Over the weekend, BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter Sideman quit his job at the company following BBC News' use of a racial slur in a recent report.

The N-word was recently used in a report by correspondent Fiona Lamdin on a racially motivated attack in Bristol, which the BBC originally stood by after it came to light that the victim and his family approved it.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Sideman, real name David Whitely, said that the "action and the defence of the action feels like a slap in the face of our community", and subsequently, he left the company.

"There will need to be a lot of learning and unlearning and tearing down of certain building blocks of our society that took a long time to build-up," he said. "I am okay with the process, I am okay with waiting within reason for certain things to change, but the BBC sanctioning the N-word being said on national television by a white person is something I can’t rock with.

"This is an error in judgement where I can’t just smile with you through the process and act like everything is ok. I'm happy working with organisations until we all get it right, but this feels like more than getting it wrong."

Following Whitely's exit, today the BBC issued an apology in response to the N-word being used in the news report.

Tony Hall, BBC Director-General, said in a statement: "The BBC now accepts that we should have taken a different approach at the time of broadcast and we are very sorry for that. We will now be strengthening our guidance on offensive language across our output. Every organisation should be able to acknowledge when it has made a mistake. We made one here. It is important for us to listen — and also to learn. And that is what we will continue to do."