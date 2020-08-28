New York rapper Saigon has returned with seven-track project featuring appearances from Clemm Rishad and Kool G Rap among others.
"We're living in historic times and I hope I created something that makes one reflect so that when we’re able to look back, the music fits the way these society ills made us feel at the time," said Saigon upon releasing the record.
Go to I Tunes, Apple Music and Everywhere and get my new album 777: The Resurrection.... Its DEF the most important Hip Hop out today from a REAL standpoint. If U just wanna hear about weed and guns and shit... Im not for U... Song: Pain In My Life 2 Feat @marshaambrosius (This Is NOT the Official Video)
He also stressed that the current socio-political climate informed his approach on the project. "In the wake of Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor and so many others who’ve died unjustly, the track 'Pain in My Life 2' is very important to me because the affects of police brutality leapt off of news headlines and onto to my family’s personal doorstep with the murder of cousin George Floyd," he explained. "Overall, I hope people enjoy the art... It’s just the way I express myself."
