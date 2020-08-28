Problem has recruited Jay Rock and Jack Harlow for the new single and video for “Nothin.”

In the visual, which was filmed at Harun Coffee Shop in Los Angeles, we see the three rappers drinking coffee and smoking weed before they start their day. “Nothin” is the first single from the second volume of Problem’s Coffee & Kush series, which is set to release via Diamond Lane Music Group/Rostrum Records on Sept. 18.

“This video is an ode to the Coffee and Kush movement. We get up and get to it! Day time, coffee, weed, boss talk, LA. It gets no better than that,” Problem said in a press release. The L.A. rapper’s latest business endeavor is Green Hour Coffee, which is featured in the music video and exclusively sold at Harun Coffee Shop.

“Nothin” follows the release of Problem’s remix of “Don’t Be Mad at Me,” featuring Snoop Dogg and Freddie Gibbs. Listen to “Nothin” below via Spotify and watch the visuals for the track, which was directed by Mike Marasco, up top.