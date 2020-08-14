Megan Thee Stallion is one of the two cover stars of W Magazine's latest issue, and during her interview she discussed her experiences with racism.

During her extensive chat, which also saw her talk about the female rappers who inspired her, she spoke about the current socio-political landscape as Black Lives Matter protests continue to take place across the country. "People have been able to hide a lot of racism, but now that we have social media, we see everything," she explained. "You know, anything can go viral, so I really like how we’re able to catch these people doing these disgusting things and put ’em on blast, and people are getting fired from their jobs."

Following George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Megan has been outspoken on social media. "Why would you not speak out, or why would you not do everything you could to make a change if you know this is just wrong, in general?" she added. "I shouldn’t have to tell you how to fix racism. I shouldn’t have to tell you not to be racist. I shouldn’t have to tell you how to help us,'” Megan continued. “Like, you should just genuinely feel that way. The colour of your skin does not dictate the function of your brain."

Opening up about her own experiences with racism, she said that she has faced some really "nasty" comments online. "I feel like just being an artist, waking up every day, voicing your own opinions is a risk," she remarked. "Just talking. Being real is a risk." She also revealed during the interview that she has finished work on her long-awaited debut full-length record, which will feature 20 tracks, but so far there's no release date for it.

Megan's interview with W Magazine is paired alongside a feature with Dua Lipa, who is the other cover star. Just recently, the publication was sold by Condé Nast to a new ownership group that is led by supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss. Other investors include Jasob Blum of Blumhouse Productions, model Kaia Gerber, and driver Lewis Hamilton among others.