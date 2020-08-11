Following the success of "War" with OFB's Bandokay, melody-driven rapper Mastermind comes through with another top-boy collab in the form of "Crash It" with UK driller Abra Cadabra.

Two artists on opposite ends of the rap spectrum, JB MADEIT and One Take Jay's light trap production provides the perfect backdrop to balance out Mastermind's Auto-Tuned flows and Abra's gruff delivery, the former stating his loyalty to the game and the latter taking aim at his opposition.

Directed by Kevin Hudson, the visuals capture the duo performing "Crash It" in a dark studio setting, with plenty of women and expensive cars in the midst.

Watch the video for "Crash It" above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.