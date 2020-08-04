In a new interview with Genius, Logic opened up about the criticism he's faced over the course of his career.

He specifically referenced the widely publicized criticism he's faced from Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God, explaining that he doesn't know where that tension comes from.

"I don't know what his issue with me is. I've never met him, I've never shaken his hand. I've always been authentically myself. I don't really know what his issue is," Logic said of Budden at the interview's 34-minute mark.

Logic has been the butt of Budden's jokes for a few years. When Logic announced he was retiring, Budden again took aim at Logic, and then apologized for his comments. But after Logic claimed that Budden aided in his depression, Joe made it clear that he's not going to be pressured by Logic's "pandering."

"Hell no... I'm doubling down as soon as I get in there," Budden said while on Instagram Live with Lupe Fiasco. "I'm not apologizing, exactly what he said is exactly why I said what I said. He's pander king."

"If your mental health is off to the point that you would like to kill yourself, over something that a stranger has said maybe three times... Then there's some other work that needs to be done, that's all. You don't go on a promo run to discuss it," Budden continued. "I don't want anybody to die, I don't want you to die, I don't want Logic to die... Who else niggas think I don't like?"

Logic admitted that he heard Budden's first apology, but said that he doesn't "fuck with" his "harsh" take on things. Still, Logic believes that Budden is entitled to his own opinion.

He also rehashed his issues with Charlamagne. In 2019 Logic released a song called "clickbait" in which he touched on comments Charlamagne made that stuck with him.

"When he basically kinda called me homophobic without even watching an interview and I was like, ‘I didn’t even say that,’" Logic told Genius. "And then for him to just out his mouth be like, ‘Who raped your sister?’ so callous, that fucked me up and I actually held onto that for six years. And I was like 'this isn’t healthy and I’m talking to my therapist about it.'"

Charlamagne responded to Logic's comments on Tuesday's episode of the Breakfast Club. Charlamagne claimed that Logic was being "disingenuous" when referring to the questions he asked during their interview including the one about Logic's sister.

"Context matters. And not social media context, real actual context," Charlamagne said. "And as you heard in that interview, he mentioned his sister being raped twice, okay? That's why you got to listen to the whole exchange with Logic in full."

Charlamagne admits to asking him about a false headline that insinuated Logic was homophobic but said things like that "happens" in interviews. He feels like the whole thing is a miscommunication and wished Logic nothing but the best.

Logic says that therapy and the song helped him release that anger. Logic also told Genius that he's open to speaking about his issues with Charlamagne. The same offer could be on the table for Joe Budden as he told Lupe that he would try to call Logic during this week's podcast episodes.