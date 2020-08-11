Lil Yachty continues to set sail in Lil Boat 3 by releasing the video for the album's latest single, "Pardon Me," featuring Future.

For this visual, Yachty and Future float over the Mike WiLL Made-it instrumental by colliding their newfound economic freedom with their previous lifestyle. They do this by ripping through parking lots in luxury cars with firearms, starting games of cee-lo with obscene amounts of cash, and showing off their jewelry. Also, there is no shortage of people around them while Yachty and Future do this, showing that they are still tied in with the people they knew before the fame.

To add a dynamic to the video, director Zhamak Fullad decided to use a graining, VHS-esque filter on the footage. This places the video in conversation with other visuals from the album like "Split/Whole Time" which have similar aspects.

The "Pardon Me" video premiered on YouTube on Tuesday and Lil Boat accompanied the drop with an Instagram Live session. The track was featured on the rapper's fourth studio album and follows the release of singles such as "Oprah's Bank Account" featuring Drake and DaBaby.

Watch Lil Yachty's new video for "Pardon Me" featuring Future above.