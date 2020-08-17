After an extended hiatus due to the pandemic, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have confirmed that 'Ye's Sunday Service sessions have returned to the family's ranch in Wyoming.

"Guess what's back!!!!" Kim wrote on Twitter and Instagram Stories, teasing the return of Sunday Service.

On her Instagram, the clips started with someone walking up to a lone piano in the hills of Wyoming. Eventually he's joined by a small army of performers, with Kim writing alongside the clips, "SUNDAY SERVICE IS BACK!!!! STARTING AT THE RANCH IN WYOMING."

In one of the more energetic clips Kim shared, their children could be seen looking on. As Kim revealed, they played a new song during the service, too.

"For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority," Kim clarified on Twitter after some people asked whether safety precautions were taken on account of the coronavirus pandemic. "It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use a some uplifting."

Kim wasn't the only member of the couple to post about Sunday Service, as Kanye returned to Twitter with a series of photos and videos. "We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming," Kanye tweeted. "We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship."

The last time 'Ye hosted a Sunday Service was back in April for a virtual event for Easter Sunday. The return of the sessions follows Kanye's bizarre bid for presidency, which recently saw him congratulate Kamala Harris for her nomination as Joe Biden's 2020 running mate.