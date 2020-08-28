Halsey has released her first-ever live album, Badlands (Live from Webster Hall), via Capitol Records. The project’s arrival coincides with the fifth anniversary of her debut studio full-length Badlands.

The project's 21 tracks were recorded on May 8, 2019, during the first of Halsey’s two sold-out shows at Webster Hall, where she played her entire debut. The live album also includes the original Badlands. In addition to the new LP, Halsey revealed visualizers that feature images from the show and correspond with each of the live tracks.

Halsey’s Badlands dropped on Aug. 28, 2015 and opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. She's released two other albums since its arrival: 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom and 2020’s Manic. She’s also set to share her first volume of poetry, I Would Leave Me If I Could, on Nov. 10.

Stream Badlands (Live from Webster Hall) below or on Apple Music.