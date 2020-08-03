There are a lot of people who aren't taking the coronavirus as seriously as they should, and Desiigner falls in this category.

The "Panda" rapper took to Instagram where he claimed that COVID-19 is "BS" and that the virus is "gone."

"Yo, no funny. Corona is fake, gone, bro. No funny shit. Enjoy life. No cap. We ain't even on that type of vibe," Desiigner said in the above video captured by the Shade Room on Monday. "Corona shit, man. Honestly, that corona shit is BS. You feel me? I ain't get sick yet. I been outside, healthy."

Fortunately, Desiigner isn't the authority on coronavirus matters since the pandemic is far from over. As of Monday, there have been 4,649,102 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States—a tally including 47,576 new cases—leading to 154,471 deaths. States like California, Texas, and Florida are experiencing spikes in cases that are forcing some communities to close businesses after reopening their economies.

Desiigner isn't the first rapper to downplay the severity of coronavirus. A lot of acts, like Boosie Badazz, aren't letting restrictions stop them from chasing bags by hosting parties that could be a hotbed for the virus. Although this hustle could be seen as necessary, their pockets may see a bigger hit if they continue to ignore regulations. Goldman Sachs recently released a study that claims a broader lockdown could be pending if people don't adhere to nationwide mask mandates. This would bring the economy to a screeching halt resulting in the country losing close to $1 trillion in revenue.