Bugzy Malone has had a scary few months.

After being involved in a tragic motorcycle accident back in March, the Manchester-born MC has had some time out of the limelight to recover from an incident that nurses told him he was "lucky to be alive" from.

Now, the 'King of the North' has returned with an introspective freestyle in the form of "M.E.N III", the third installment of the 'M.E.N (Manchester Evening News)' trilogy. "When the car pulled out, I knew that we was crashing / And at that point, I knew my life was meant to start flashing," Bugzy raps in introspective fashion over Blinkie's steady rap production. The classic storytelling nature of Bugzy Malone is there for all to see once more, as he tackles past family issues, drugs and suicidal thoughts all in the same track.

The visuals, directed by Myles Whittingham and A.R.Visuals, see Bugzy in a dark studio setting as he delivers his story in front of his Lamborghini, while tweets surfaced after the event of his crash pop up consistently.

Peep the "M.E.N III" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.