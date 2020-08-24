Boosie Badazz is not shy about publicly stating his opinions. But when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, he has elected to hold his tongue.

During an interview on Instagram Live, Boosie was asked his opinion on Lanez and his alleged attack against Megan.

"I don't want to get in that because I don't want to say the wrong thing," Boosie said. "I don't want to say the wrong thing because I fuck with Tory and I fuck with Meg. I need me a Meg verse now. I'm not finna say shit."

Given his reputation, his answer confused the hosts. Yet Boosie insists that he doesn't want to talk about someone else's legal matters.

"They got police involved now," he said. "I don't want to talk about it because I'mma be in a wedge. They going to take this and they going to flip it on me."

Boosie's willingness to comment on almost everything—including Zaya Wade's gender—left users confused as to why he's shying away from this topic.

Boosie might not have taken a stand, but the Big Southern rap impresario stepped in to give his unfiltered take on the situation. During an Instagram Live session on Sunday, Short Texas's own Bun B, made it clear that his potential business relationships with Lanez don't trump the loyalty he has to Megan, Black women, and to Houston.

"Fuck Tory Lanez, and I don't care if this go viral or none of this shit," Bun B said. "I'm from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would've rode. So, as an OG in Houston, I'm standing up. Tory Lanez is some hoe ass shit. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of 'em, man. Fuck all that though. Fuck all that."

Although reports surfaced alleging that Tory shot Meg, the "Savage" artist took to Instagram last week to explicitly name Lanez as her shooter. After doing so, rappers flooded to her aid including, T.I., Chance the Rapper, Lil Reese, and more. Also, entertainers like Michael B. Jordan and J.R. Smith have come out to support Megan.