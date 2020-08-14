Detroit producer Black Noi$e has just unleashed his new project Oblivion via Earl Sweatshirt's Tan Cressida record label, and it's just as hard hitting as fans have come to expect.

Featuring his distinctive style, full of distorted and twisted sounds and erratic drum loops, Oblivion is a showcase of his well-honed production talents. Among the contributors on the record are Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, bbymutha, Pink Siifu, Cousin Mouth, ZelooperZ, and MIKE. It's a stacked record when it comes to guest vocalists, but each guest makes sure Black Noi$e's production is given the room to shine.

To coincide with the release of the project, Black Noi$e has also dropped a visual experience featuring each of the contributing artists. With animation that presents each track with a simple visual from each contributor, the Oblivion live experience is every bit as intricate and distinctive as the music itself. As the first non-Earl release via Tan Cressida, Oblivion is a killer introduction to what else is in store from the label.

Watch the Oblivion live experience and listen to the record via Spotify above.