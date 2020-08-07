Anderson .Paak has released a new remix of his latest track “Lockdown,” with guest appearances from Jay Rock. J.I.D, and Noname.

Paak first shared the protest track “Lockdown” around Juneteenth, where he reflected on the current state of America and touches on everything from systemic racism to the climbing unemployment rate and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new version, Paak expands the song’s message with his new guest features and discusses violence against Indigenous people, the wealth gap, and more. Noname also mentions her book club and Assata Shakur.

In Paak’s original artwork, he’s seen wearing a face mask and holding a protest sign that reads, “The People Are Rising.” The cover art also features the names of Black people who have been unjustly killed, including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Trayvon Martin, and George Floyd.

Listen to “Lockdown (Remix)” above or below via Spotify.