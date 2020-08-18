Aminé has already marked his return with his new song “Hello,” featuring Luke Steele.

Clocking in at just under two minutes, Aminé stunts on his haters and even calls himself a hot boy. “Look, I'm a hot boy, you know I'd be with her sun-b / Used to be a bum, now I'm looking like I'm Bun B.”

The single arrives just after the Portland native released his second full-length album Limbo in early August, which featured a star-studded roster of guests, including Vince Staples, JID, Charlie Wilson, Slowthai, and Summer Walker. Limbo was the follow-up to Aminé’s 2018 mixtape OnePointFive and 2017 debut album Good for You.

Last week, the rapper performed songs from Limbo with a full band. Check out his performance below and listen to “Hello” up top.