There's a common misconception that state governments permanently restrict the voting rights of all former inmates. 2 Chainz is doing his part to squash that misbelief.

The Georgia-bred rapper has shared a message that provides clarity on this issue as we head into the 2020 general election. The message, which is part of Michelle Obama's nonpartisan initiative When We All Vote, breaks down the main factors that determine whether an ex-inmate can legally cast a ballot. He points out that the voting rights vary from state-to-state, but a large portion of incarcerated individuals will have their rights restored after they've been released. 2 Chainz urges the public to determine their eligibility and register to vote if they're allowed to do so.

"This election touches everybody, from people of color, to young people as well as people who were formerly incarcerated," 2 Chainz said in a statement to Complex. "The elected officials we are voting for make decisions on stuff we've been seeing play out in our communities every day, like police brutality. Now is the time to make our voices heard loud and clear."

This isn't the first time 2 Chainz has used his platform to address this issue. In an Instagram video back in June, he said he had been trying to spread awareness about ex-felons' voting rights as far back as the Obama administration.

You can check out the PSA above.

During a recent interview with Big Boy, Snoop Dogg revealed he would cast his first-ever ballot in the upcoming election, as he was previously led to believe that his criminal history prohibited him from voting.

"For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote cause you had a criminal record," he told Big Boy. "I didn't know that. My record's been expunged, so now I can vote."

Earlier this week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order that restored convicted felons' right to vote, just as long as they complete their sentences and adhere to their parole or probation terms.

"It boils down to our fundamental belief in redemption and second chances,” Reynolds said ahead of the signing, as reported by NBC News. "It’s a big step for so many on the road to redemption and proving to themselves and maybe to others that their crimes or convictions do not define them."