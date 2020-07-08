NPR isn't letting quarantine stop it from producing its popular Tiny Desk performances. For this edition of the Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, Grammy-winning artist Roddy Ricch delivered his infectious melodies to create a memorable performance.

For his set, the Los Angeles-native tapped the city's award-winning ensemble 1500 or Nothin' to serve as his band. Roddy showed his versatility by starting off the performance playing the keys to his track "Perfect Timing." He also sang that one and others without an AutoTuned mic, showcasing the power of his stripped-down vocals.

"Perfect Timing" transitioned to his song "Bacc Seat" featuring Ty Dolla Sign. To help him deliver this portion of the performance, Ty joined Roddy onstage. Similar to the way Roddy showed his skills on the keyboard, Ty strummed the melody to the chorus on a guitar while Roddy sang the record. This moved into "High Fashion" before Roddy ended the concert with a performance of "War Baby."

Although this was the last song of his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, "War Baby" proved to be the crescendo of the set. He let the track's choir driven chorus flourish as 1500 or Nothin's live instrumentation added a new dynamic.

Roddy's appearance on NPR comes after his monumental debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial won Album of the Year at this year's BET Awards.

Watch Roddy Ricch's full Tiny Desk (Home) concert above.