Since his release from prison back in February, Unknown T has worked to put himself back in the 'best of UK drill' conversation, first with "Fresh Home", then with "Squeeze & Buss" and now his latest drop, "Duh Duh".

NYC-based producer 800Hertz provides a piano-led, 808s-loaded backdrop for the Homerton rapper to unleash his post-jail and trap-inspired bars, complete with a highly infectious hook. Switching between vibrant and black-and-white aesthetics, the Dir. LX-directed visuals see an energetic Unknown T posted up on his block in East London and catching a vibe with friends.

"Duh Duh" will appear on Unknown T's Rise Above Hate mixtape (due July 17), which will feature M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Young Adz and more. For now, peep the visuals for "Deh Deh" above and be sure to add the song to your playlists