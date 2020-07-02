Cash Money's Hot Boys may have been the voice of the streets at their height. But now it seems like one of the group's staples is going against the movement when it comes to politics.

On Tuesday, Hot Boy Turk let it be known that he thinks President Trump is beneficial for the Black community.

"TRUMPS ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE MORE FOR BLACK'S THAN OBAMAS ADMINISTRATION AND I'LL CHALLENGE ANYONE TO ARGUE THAT," Turk tweeted.

As expected, this comment created a polarizing response from his followers.

In response, the rapper used the first episode of his "BIG THUGGIN" podcast on Wednesday to speak on his comments.

He explained to listeners that he was talking about the President's administration and not Trump specifically. He also stops short of saying he's a Trump supporter.

"Where is 'Turk's a Trump supporter' in that?" he said in regard to his tweet. "All y'all should feel stupid man. And if you don't feel stupid, you just want to believe what you want to believe."

Turk then doubled down on his comments.

"And I stand on that. Trump's administration has done more for Black people than Barack's administration," he continued. Turk explained that a lot of Obama's policies were blocked before being able to impact Black people, but he does feel that Obama presented a better image for America than Trump.

"They blocked him. Why? Because he's fucking Black," Turk said. "And y'all going to continue to tear anyone down who don't agree with y'all lies man."