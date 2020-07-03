Tory Lanez and Kevin Gates have teamed up for “Convertible Burt,” the second single from the forthcoming Road to Fast 9 mixtape.

The project is inspired by the Fast & Furious films, with the next movie, Fast & Furious 9 slated to arrive in April 2021. Atlantic Records set to drop the official soundtrack the same month as the film’s debut. The tape’s first single “One Shot,” featuring Lil Baby and YoungBoy NBA, was released in June.

The first track from The Fast Saga mixtape is out now. “One Shot” from #YoungBoy and @lilbaby4PF. — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) June 18, 2020

Prior to Road to Fast 9, Atlantic and Universal Pictures partnered on the official soundtracks for 2017’s The Fate of the Furious: The Album and 2015’s Furious 7: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Stream “Convertible Burt” above or listen to the track below via Spotify.