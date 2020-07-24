The Kid Laroi has released his debut mixtape F*ck Love via Columbia Records.

In addition to the project’s arrival, Laroi has shared an accompanying video for “Not Fair” featuring Corbin, which you can watch below. F*ck Love includes the song “Go!” featuring mentor and friend Juice WRLD, as well as “Tell Me Why,” a tribute track to Juice, who tragically passed away last December at age 21. The tape also boasts a guest appearance from Lil Mosey.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's New Music Daily show, 16-year-old Laroi discussed Juice's mentorship role.

“When I first came to L.A., I was living with him for the first three months, before I moved my family out here and stuff like that,” Laroi said. “I was living with him, his girlfriend and all his friends. So, I guess over that time, especially, we got a lot of time to bond and kick it or whatever. We were around the house every day. And things like being in the studio, even when we weren't recording together, he would be in the studio obviously every day recording fucking a million songs. And I would go in there and just watch him and watch how he was doing shit.”

Stream F*ck Love below or on Apple Music.