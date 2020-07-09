Ever since 6ix9ine was released on house arrest, his behavior online has been just as outrageous as it was before he went to prison. Following his latest video on Instagram, the controversial rapper has landed himself in yet another back-and-forth. Clashing with PnB Rock, a vocal critic of 6ix9ine, the two took aim at each other via IG comments.

"Ya be like free the real and keep the fake...God answered y'all prayers," he wrote in the caption of the video, which sees him drinking Coke while covered in money.

The clip provoked a reaction from PnB Rock, who chimed in on Akademiks' repost. "If he get smoked my life will be made no kizzyyy," he wrote, prompting a response from 6ix9ine himself.

"You fell off the face of the earth," 6ix9ine replied.

This isn't the first time the two have taken issue with each other, as PnB Rock has been taking shots at 6ix9ine since 2018. In a tweet last year, PnB Rock joked, "Some bitch in the car wit my bro talkin bout can i play 6ixnine album even tho he a rat? Lol i hate this new generation I SWEAR."

6ix9ine, meanwhile, has been back to his trolling ways since returning to the world of hip-hop. In a since-deleted Instagram video, he came at Meek Mill, Future, and more after his Nicki Minaj collaboration "Trollz" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.