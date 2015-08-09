With the arrival of Taylor Swift's surprise new album Folklore, fans believe that she has addressed her issues with Kanye West on one of the songs.

On the third verse of "Peace," Swift sings, "But there's robbers to the east/Clowns to the West." While some have assumed the first part of the line sees her address her feud with Scooter Braun and his ownership of her master records, many have taken the latter half as a not-so-subtle shot at 'Ye. To add credibility to the assumption "Peace" briefly addresses Kanye, the lyric video for the song doesn't capitalize "east" but it does capitalize "West."

As some fans have noted, it's not just the lyric video either, as the official lyrics on Apple Music similarly capitalized "West."

While at one point the two musicians were friends, they got off to a rocky start when 'Ye interupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Kanye later apologized, and Taylor even parodied the moment in 2015 when she presented the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to him. By the time his song "Famous" arrived in 2016, however, the feud between them reignited.

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous," he rapped on the song. The distance between the two of them was only more dramatic by the time the video arrived, which featured a wax figure of her in the nude alongside controversial figures like Donald Trump and Bill Cosby. Around the same time, Kanye notably hung out with Trump numerous times, while Swift has wisely taken a decidely anti-Trump approach to politics.

Check out what fans had to say about "Peace" below.