During a recent stream on Twitch, T-Pain recalled the time he went to the studio with Travis Scott only for him to fall asleep standing up.

Prior to the release of Astroworld, the two had an opportunity to work on some music together. "[Travis] and his homeboys were in the studio and they were like, 'Yo these speakers ain't loud enough,'" he told his viewers last week. "I was like, 'No problem, watch this. Yo, Travis said the speakers ain't loud enough. Bring more speakers.'" When more speakers were brough into the studio, T-Pain was shown some of the then-unreleased Astroworld tracks.

Upon hearing the songs, he was inspired to put together some beats for La Flame. "I started going in about how I do production. The whole time I’m looking at my computer. ... Then I turned around. Everybody in the room [was] fucking asleep. Knocked the fuck out," he explained, saving the strangest detail about the story for last. “Travis is also somehow asleep standing up. Don’t know-how. Can’t fucking tell you. Don’t know what the fuck happened. Bro, I was only talking for like three or four minutes."

While the two have yet to release a collaboration, it remains to be seen whether they will give it another shot in the future.