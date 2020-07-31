UK garage, house and bass music masters Star.One have returned with a new summer anthem, this time enlisting Leicester-born rapper Trillary Banks for new single "This Way".

Soul II Soul's '80s classic "Back To Life" and 702's '90s R&B gem "Steelo" get sampled here, with Star.One reworking them into one foot-stomping, house-and-garage number. Taking on the keys-led production with her infectious flows, Trillary Banks hits the record with some straight-talking lyricism that gets us in the zone for a sunshine-filled motive. "Making 'This Way' was a crazy year-long process, but it's been worth it," says Star.One. "The track is a mix of influences — soul, house, garage, R&B, rap and pop, in one. "We've got a lot of music incoming which we hope to create our own lane with." Trillay adds: "It was a pleasure for me to collab with Star.One on this banger."

Watch the lyric video for "This Way" above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.