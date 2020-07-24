Ski Mask the Slump God returns with the official video for his latest single "Burn the Hoods."

Fans got their first taste of the record in fall 2019, when Ski Mask shared a snippet of the Kio-produced beat online. We didn't hear much about the record in the following months, leading some fans to question whether the track had been scrapped. But about nine months after the first teaser, Ski Mask announced he was dropping the single along with a video directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade.

"New Video From Me On Friday," he captioned a clip. "But Understand This Is Only The Beginning."

Bennet teased the video back in June after he had wrapped up a day of filming: "It was a great day, a very legendary day—a moment in history," he said on Instagram Live. "... This gonna cause a lot of controversy, but in the best way possible."

Cole wasn't lying. The "Burn the Hoods" video shows Ski Mask and his crew in a literal battle against racism, injustice, and inequality. The Florida-bred rapper is seen displaying his sword skills as he takes on members of the Ku Klux Klan. Of course, the bloody head-to-head ends in Ski Mask and Co.'s favor.

You check out the "Burn the Hoods" video above and stream the single now on all major platforms.