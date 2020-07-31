Returning to his raw grime roots, Skepta is back on a good old-fashioned, sludgy grime riddim from Teddy Music with one of his old compatriots, D Power. Both seasoned vets who long ago earned their stripes, D Power and Skepta slip back into classic 140 territory with laser-focused lyrics about their history together and a timely reminder that they're still two of the scene's finest.

Keeping it to the essence of what a good video should be, director Dego Visionz frames the pair against cold, hard concrete mixed in with shots of them surrounded by the likes of D Double E, Frisco, Jammer and the rest of their tight-knit team under blood-red lighting. Although Skepta's exploring a bunch of different sounds these days, we'll never turn down the chance to hear him jump on a gully grime beat.

And for anyone who thinks his clashing ability has dulled, in his words, he would happily "pull up to the radio and do it how we did it on 92.3." So let that be a lesson.