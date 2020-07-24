Shoreline Mafia has released another single, “How We Do It,” from their forthcoming debut album Mafia Bidness.

Featuring Wiz Khalifa, the song interpolates Montell Jordan’s hit record “This Is How We Do It.” While the piano and horn arrangements from the original are still there, producer LowTheGreat adds some 808s and hi-hats to modernize the beat. The track also features Shoreline’s Fenix Flexin, who reimagines Jordan's original hook and exchanges verses with Wiz.

In July, Shoreline Mafia dropped two other singles, “Change Ya Life” and “Perc Popper.” Prior to that, they linked up with YG for the “Gangstas & Sippas" remix and Lil Yachty on “Ride Out.” Those songs will appear on Mafia Bidness, out July 31 via Atlantic Records.