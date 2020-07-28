The South is saying something.

On Tuesday it was announced that 2 Chainz and Rick Ross will go head-to-head in the next Verzuz battle. The competition is scheduled to take place on Aug. 6.

2 Chainz has been open to all challengers. Initially, Tity Boi wanted to go head-to-head against Meek Mill but Meek respectfully shied away from this challenge. 2 Chainz also challenged Tip, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., and former D.T.P. boss, Ludacris, to a Verzuz battle.

Now, months after he issued his open challenge, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz were able to find a suitable opponent for Tity Boi in Meek Mill's MMG honcho, Rick Ross.

After news of their battle hit the timeline, fans took to social media where they gave their predictions on who would be the victor.