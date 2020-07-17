Ralo took to Instagram Wednesday to explain what has delayed his release from federal prison after being granted a $250,000 bond earlier this month.

"I KNOW THE WORLD WONDERING WHY THE HELL RALO AINT OUT AN I GOT AH BOND," Ralo wrote. "MY BOND HAS BEEN PUT UNDER A 30 DAY REVIEW DUE TO ALL THE THINGS I HAVE TO GATHER SO YAWL SHOULD SEE ME AT THE END OF AUGUST."

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division granted the six-figure bond for Ralo in connection to his 2018 arrest at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Georgia. He was charged with two federal counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana after 444 pounds of weed were found on the private plane. Federal agents believe Ralo and his gang, Famerica, have been using planes charted by him to shuttle over 900,000 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $2 million.

Ralo has spent the last two-plus years behind bars, despite a few failed attempts to be released on bond.

Ralo also reflected on the passing of Marlo, who was shot and killed in Atlanta less than a week ago. "BUT THE THING THAT HURT ME THE MOST IS I CANT GO TO MARLO FUNERAL SMH," Ralo wrote. "I SAID ALL THIS TO SAY GOD IS REAL AN THROUGH PRAYER HE CAN MAKE WAY EVEN WHEN ITS NO WAY."

