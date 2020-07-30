UK-based Troy Gunner is currently gearing up for the release of his new EP, ONRU004 (his debut for the Only Ruins label), and it's a project he's been teasing out for a few months now. Saoirse premiered lead single "Croak" as part of her Radio 1 Residency back in April and now, ahead of the EP's release tomorrow, July 31, we've got the second extract, "Swede Get Spun".

A twisted, mutant sort of club music, this new production takes the listener on unexpected twists and turns as it fizzes and whirrs unpredictably through your speakers. Welding together shards of garage, electro, bassline, techno and more, "Swede Get Spun" and the rest of the EP are going to be essential club tools when we're finally allowed to hit the dancefloor again.

Most important of all is that all profits from the release will be donated to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, which you can donate to here.