After a big 2019 that saw her perform at the Servant Jazz Quarters, support Rachel Chinouriri and Celeste at The Lexington, sell out her own headline show at Laylow, and perform a string of live sessions, Naomi Banks has spent this year in capitalising on that success in the studio. First came the guitar-licked charm of "Gone" in May, and now she's back with sultry new single "Closer".

Pulling together strands of soul, jazz, R&B and pop, "Closer" smoulders and crackles with a warped production that's a little more upbeat than its predecessor. What unites them both, however, is that whether it's subtle live instrumentation or uptempo electronics, Banks' voice remains the star of the show.

Speaking on the track's sultry lyrics, Naomi tells us: "'Closer' is about being attracted to someone and not overthinking sexuality, just going with what feels right."

Listen exclusively below. "Closer" officially drops July 31.