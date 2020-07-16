One of the most respected names in techno, Julian Jeweil is making his return to the equally revered French label FORM for his new EP, Metallique, his first project for the Parisian outfit in three years following the Techno Corner, Mad and Météorite EPs, and what a return it is.

The EP kicks off with the title track, a relentless thunder of industrial-style drums and dark techno hallmarks that should immediately plunge you into memories of repurposed warehouse spaces rattled with the sound of unwavering 4x4 thumping. It's an auspicious start but it sets the tone of a non-stop release that never really lets up, right through to the remix of "Draft" from label boss POPOF.

Stream "Metallique" exclusively below. The EP lands tomorrow.