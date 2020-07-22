Edinburgh rapper Joell today returns with a little different from his usual fare.

Known for his vivid lyricism and booming instrumentals, his unique delivery has always marked him out from the macho crowd, peppering his tunes with delicate melodies and a delivery none could replicate.

"Like No One Could" takes that a step further, employing a slightly softer instrumental than usual that swaps the tough electronics for a gentle guitar melody. With that recalibrated tone, his cloud-grazing vocals take on an almost fragile air that's going to soundtrack your lazy afternoons in the sun very nicely.

Listen exclusively below.