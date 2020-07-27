Octavian has linked up with Future to create the London-based artist's latest single, "Rari (Chapter 1)."

Octavian released a visual for the single on Monday. The song starts off as a slow ballad which is mirrored in the video by Octavian holding his heart in his hands as he croons for the muse's love. As the song starts to transition from "Chapter 1" to "Rari," the camera pans down to a pool of blood that turns into two red Ferrari Testarossas.

It's at this point that the somber love song becomes a full-blown fusion trap record, providing the space for Future to do what he does better than anyone.

"These bitches, they be falling in love with the jewelry, falling in love with the spirit," Future raps. "Shorty bad, she the finest/I think she done fell in love with my mining/Fell in love with my diamonds, she wanna make love without trying/All the opps' mommas crying/Bullets popped out, they flying."

"Rari (Chapter 1)" is the first single off Octavian's debut album. This project will be executive produced by grime legend Skepta. The single was produced by Jim-E Stack with Crown & Owls directing the video.

Watch the video for "Rari (Chapter 1)" above and stream the single below.