Having swapped grime for drill in recent years, for his new single "Drillers", Bloodline legend Milli Major has once again delved into the sound he's been so enamored with lately. It's turned out to be an inspired choice for Milli and his stop-start flow has slipped into the drill template perfectly.

Joining him on the rugged AJ Beats production are his old sparring partners, Paper Pabs and Bossman Birdie, with an intro from Harlesden's own Nines. Putting the icing on the cake, the track also comes with some high-powered visuals from Jem Karto, who captures Milli and his team decked out in their Balmain best.

That's not the only announcement from the Milli Major camp — with the video came news that he'd also made his acting, writing and directorial debut with a new short film called Major Paper. Created entirely independently, the North London rapper has said he hopes "to highlight some of the incredible talent — actors, directors, musicians and crew — that are within our communities in the hope that film and arts councils start to invest further in us and we don't have to continue to hustle to do everything ourselves."

You can watch the Major Paper short film exclusively on Nines' YouTube channel here.