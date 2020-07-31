Lil Wayne has linked with Young Money rapper Gudda Gudda and Jay Jones for the new single and accompanying video for “Thug Life.”

Filmed in Lil Wayne’s home skate park, like his other quarantine-style visual for “Piano Trap,” we see the three rappers and their crew hanging out and trading verses. “I want my baby pictures on $100 bill/My lazy bitches teach my crazy bitches how to chill,” Weezy raps.

Two weeks ago, the first season of Wayne’s Young Money Radio show concluded with an interview with Birdman, where the two discussed potentially working on a sequel to their 2006 joint album Like Father Like Son. “I want it to be my farewell thing,” Baby told Weezy. Wayne’s popular radio show included interviews with Drake, 50 Cent, Migos, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Watch the video for “Thug Life” above.