Lil Skies is on a roll.

This week, the Pennsylvania-bred rapper has shared the official video for his new song "Lightbeam," featuring Alabama MC NoCap. The record continues Skies' steady stream of 2020 releases, following tracks like "Riot," "Fidget," and the Lil Durk-assisted "Havin My Way."

The visual primarily takes place in an old, abandoned mansion with several car drifting scenes. There's no complex narrative or elaborate special effects; it's kept pretty straightforward with classic rap video elements: women and expensive rides.

"This video is sooo dope!" Skies said. "It takes on a life of its own!"

You can check out the "Lightbeam" video above. The song comes as fans patiently await the follow-up to Skies' 2019 debut album Shelby. There's still no word on when the effort is expected to drop, but Skies' recent releases suggest it could be coming soon. Stay tuned.